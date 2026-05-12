Power voltage dip across Kowloon and New Territories triggers over 40 lift rescue calls

A power voltage dip affected multiple districts across Kowloon and the New Territories on Monday night, triggering over 40 reports of people trapped in lifts, the Fire Services Department said.

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The incident occurred around 10.41pm when a 400,000-volt power line connecting Tuen Mun and Sha Tin recorded a temporary voltage dip, CLP Power said. Power supply was not interrupted, but some customers experienced flickering or dimming lights.

Affected areas included Hung Hom, Wong Tai Sin, Ma On Shan, Tin Shui Wai, Fanling, Cheung Sha Wan, Kwai Chung, Yau Tong, Yau Ma Tei and Kwun Tong.

The Fire Services Department received more than 40 lift entrapment reports starting around 10.43pm. Firefighters were dispatched to assist trapped people. By 11pm, power had been restored to most residential buildings.

CLP engineers are following up on the incident.