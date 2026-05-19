Morning Recap - May 19, 2026

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Second victim dies from Ngau Tau Kok taxi crash, death toll rises to 2

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A 31-year-old woman who had her right leg severed in a Ngau Tau Kok taxi crash last Wednesday has died in hospital, bringing the death toll from the incident to two, police said.

Burglars steal $200,000 in diamond jewellery and designer handbags from Tung Chung village house

Burglars broke into a Tung Chung village house on Monday night, stealing diamond jewellery and designer handbags worth over HK$200,000, police said.

Power voltage dip across Kowloon and New Territories triggers over 40 lift rescue calls

A power voltage dip affected multiple districts across Kowloon and the New Territories on Monday night, triggering over 40 reports of people trapped in lifts, the Fire Services Department said.

World/China News

Trump says delaying Iran attack at request of Gulf leaders

US President Donald Trump said he would "hold off" an attack on Iran scheduled for Tuesday at the request of Gulf leaders.

Female student's last-minute decision to abort dive saves her life as five Italian researchers die in Maldives cave tragedy

A female university student became the sole survivor of a diving expedition in the Maldives after she backed out at the last moment, as five of her companions died while exploring a deep-sea cave in the Indian Ocean nation's worst diving accident.

From factory worker to glass queen: Zhou Qunfei sits between Musk and Cook at state banquet

Zhou Qunfei, founder and chairwoman of Lens Technology, found herself seated between Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook at the state banquet during US President Donald Trump's visit to China last Thursday, alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the same table.

Zhou Qunfei sat between world's richest man Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook at a state banquet. Screenshot from CCTV

Market

Nasdaq falls as technology stocks slide, Treasury yields climb

The technology-heavy Nasdaq closed lower on Monday as investors booked profits while surging Treasury yields and high oil prices fueled concerns that inflation and borrowing costs could stay elevated.

Editorial

Putin coming to Beijing with an even weaker hand than Trump, but China is here to help

Russian President Vladimir Putin is coming to China on May 19 to 20, less than a week after US President Donald Trump's visit, showing the accelerating eastward shift of the global balance of power.