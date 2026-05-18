MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate

The MTR Corporation has announced that two new platforms at Airport Station will officially enter service this Wednesday to coincide with the upcoming opening of the Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 2.

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The new additions, designated as Platforms 3 and 4, are designed to provide direct access to the new terminal. Once operational, Airport Express trains arriving at the station will open their doors on both sides simultaneously.

This dual-opening system will allow passengers to exit toward either Terminal 1 or Terminal 2, following clear directional signage to their respective check-in areas.

To mark the expansion, the railway operator is launching a large-scale promotional campaign.

From May 27 to June 30, passengers traveling on the Airport Express to or from the Airport or AsiaWorld-Expo stations will be eligible to enter a lucky draw. More than 10,000 prizes are up for grabs, with the top tier including pairs of round-trip business class flight tickets.

In addition to the physical expansion, the MTR is modernizing its payment systems to enhance the traveler experience.

Starting at the end of this month, the entire Airport Express line will begin accepting contactless payment methods, including credit and debit cards, as well as QR code payments, offering greater flexibility for both local commuters and international visitors.