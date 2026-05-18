logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Govt allocates additional $5b to National Security Fund

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong government has injected an additional HK$5 billion into the city's national security budget, marking the third such allocation since the National Security Law was enacted.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This latest funding was revealed in the government's quarterly accounts for the financial year ending in March. 

Classified as non-recurrent expenditure, the payment brings the total amount dedicated to national security spending to date to HK$18 billion.

According to official records, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po previously allocated HK$8 billion in December 2020 and a further HK$5 billion in March 2023.

Under the provisions of the National Security Law, all budgets and staffing levels related to national security are subject to the direct approval of the Chief Executive. 

Furthermore, these specific expenditures are not restricted by existing local laws or the standard legislative oversight applied to other government departments.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK taxi complaints drop 30pc as driver misconduct remains top grievance
NEWS
1 hour ago
Burglars steal $200,000 in diamond jewellery and designer handbags from Tung Chung village house
NEWS
1 hour ago
Power voltage dip across Kowloon and New Territories triggers over 40 lift rescue calls
NEWS
3 hours ago
Second victim dies from Ngau Tau Kok taxi crash, death toll rises to 2
NEWS
4 hours ago
File Photo
Unregulated online gambling surges to $5.9 trillion, poses major challenge for global regulators
NEWS
6 hours ago
Over a hundred feel tremors in HK after magnitude 5.2 quake hits Guangxi: Observatory
NEWS
7 hours ago
Representatives of the ten leading enterprises sign a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on hydrogen energy development in the city.
Towngas partners with Hyundai, others to accelerate Hong Kong's hydrogen energy development
NEWS
8 hours ago
Hong Kong Bar Association awards scholarships to top young legal talent
NEWS
8 hours ago
Night Recap - May 18, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
Viral diabetes drug promises fast weight loss, but health and legal risks loom
NEWS
8 hours ago
(Video) Teenager hit by car while photographing bus with idol advertisement in Cheung Sha Wan
NEWS
18-05-2026 04:22 HKT
Sandy Lam returns to HK after 9 years, fans flock to Kai Tak as ticket stubs unlock retail perks
NEWS
18-05-2026 01:09 HKT
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.