Govt allocates additional $5b to National Security Fund

The Hong Kong government has injected an additional HK$5 billion into the city's national security budget, marking the third such allocation since the National Security Law was enacted.

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This latest funding was revealed in the government's quarterly accounts for the financial year ending in March.

Classified as non-recurrent expenditure, the payment brings the total amount dedicated to national security spending to date to HK$18 billion.

According to official records, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po previously allocated HK$8 billion in December 2020 and a further HK$5 billion in March 2023.

Under the provisions of the National Security Law, all budgets and staffing levels related to national security are subject to the direct approval of the Chief Executive.

Furthermore, these specific expenditures are not restricted by existing local laws or the standard legislative oversight applied to other government departments.