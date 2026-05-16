Jockey Club unveils global horse art exhibition in Tsim Sha Tsui to celebrate 140th anniversary

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A new international art tour featuring large-scale horse sculptures was launched in Tsim Sha Tsui on Friday, marking a year-long celebration of Hong Kong's unique equine culture and the community’s shared heritage.

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The opening ceremony for the Harmonious Horse International Exhibition Tour took place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, drawing high-profile attendees, including the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Chris Sun Yuk-han, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges.

Renowned artist Simon Ma also joined the festivities to showcase his sculptures, which are set to travel across Hong Kong and several major cities in Mainland China as a symbol of unity between the club and the public.

The Tsim Sha Tsui exhibition will remain open to the public until May 21 before moving to Tamar Park in Admiralty.

The tour is then scheduled to visit Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, offering residents in various regions a chance to experience contemporary art inspired by traditional horse culture.

A unique feature of the current display is a specialized nighttime light show designed to illustrate the dynamic energy and power of galloping horses.

As part of the launch, organizers announced the winners of a large-scale youth art competition.

Thousands of students, from kindergarten through university level, participated in the contest by creating works inspired by the legendary equine paintings of Chinese artist Xu Beihong.

This initiative serves as a cornerstone of the Jockey Club’s 140th anniversary celebrations, aiming to foster creative exchange and pass down cultural traditions to the next generation.

The broader campaign highlights the profound historical and social bond between horses and the people of Hong Kong.

Beyond the artistic displays, the project emphasizes how horse racing represents the city’s enduring spirit and stability under the One Country, Two Systems framework.

By promoting sports development and international tourism, the program celebrates the global recognition and local pride generated by Hong Kong’s success on the world racing stage.