Taxi driver, 70, charged with dangerous driving following deadly Ngau Tau Kok accident

A 70-year-old taxi driver has been charged with dangerous driving after losing control of his vehicle and plowing into a pedestrian area in Ngau Tau Kok, an accident that left one person dead and four others injured.

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The fatal incident occurred on Wednesday at the junction of Choi Ha Road and Chun Wah Road. Authorities report that the driver was traveling downhill when he allegedly lost control and mounted the pavement.

Police have since provisionally charged the elderly man with one count of dangerous driving causing death, along with three counts of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

The case is scheduled to be heard at the Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts next Thursday morning.

Newly surfaced dashcam footage has revealed the terrifying sequence of events.

The video shows the taxi traveling down the second lane of Chun Wah Road but failing to follow the designated route to turn right at a curve. Instead, the vehicle careened straight onto the pavement near a sitting-out area on Choi Ha Road.

The taxi narrowly missed a pedestrian who was waiting to cross the street before slamming violently into a stone planter, causing the rear of the vehicle to jolt into the air with a loud crash.

Bystanders were seen fleeing the area in panic, and the footage captured audible screams along with expressions of profound shock and dismay from witnesses reacting to the erratic driving and the tragic outcome.

The physical damage remains evident at the crash site, where the stone planter was shattered by the impact.

Since the accident, citizens have gathered at the nearby sitting-out area to leave flowers and handwritten cards expressing their condolences and hopes for the deceased to rest in peace.

Among the mourners was a visibly emotional colleague of the victim, who shared that the deceased had been a dedicated and remarkably kindhearted employee at a local Caritas Dental Clinic for over a decade.

The victim was reportedly struck and killed while simply walking back to her office after enjoying a lunch break with her coworkers.