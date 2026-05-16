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Paul Lam highlights crucial role of court advocates in defending common law at senior counsel ceremony

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Secretary for Justice Paul Lam underscored that the rigorous appointment of Senior Counsel is fundamental to maintaining public trust in Hong Kong's justice system and preserving its unique common law heritage, as he officially welcomed six distinguished barristers to the elite ranks of the inner bar on Saturday.

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Speaking at the admission ceremony, the justice chief emphasized that the title of Senior Counsel is far more than a mere award. He described it as a vital acknowledgment of an advocate's profound contribution to the adversarial legal system.

Lam highlighted that skilled oral advocacy in open court remains a central pillar of the justice process, capable of swaying judicial perspectives and shaping legal precedents.

By rigorously testing evidence through cross-examination and engaging in high-level intellectual debates with judges, he noted, these legal professionals ensure that the public can witness fair trials in action, thereby bolstering overall confidence in the judiciary.

The justice secretary also reflected on the historical significance of the Senior Counsel institution. He reminded the audience that the transition from Queen's Counsel to Senior Counsel in 1997 was a critical measure designed to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of the common law framework following the handover.

This legal framework, Lam reaffirmed, remains one of Hong Kong's most vital strengths under the "one country, two systems" principle, as guaranteed by the Basic Law.

Achieving this prestigious rank requires far more than just legal knowledge, according to the secretary. He pointed out that integrity and a stellar reputation are mandatory statutory criteria, alongside a minimum of a decade of legal practice.

Illustrating the immense difficulty of reaching this milestone, Lam shared recent data showing that the 21 silks appointed over the past five years had an average of nearly 21 years of legal practice before their elevation, with some practicing for over three decades. 

The ceremony formally celebrated the elevation of Charles Chan, Eugene Yim, Martin Wong, Calvin Cheuk, Bonnie Cheng, and veteran London barrister Charles Hollander. Together, they bring extensive expertise across criminal, family, civil, construction, constitutional, and administrative law. 

Adding a personal touch to the formal proceedings, Lam shared lighthearted anecdotes about the newly appointed local silks. He teased Yim about his diehard devotion to the Tottenham Hotspur football club, suggesting the lawyer might need to lend his own good fortune to keep the team in the Premier League. 

The justice chief also joked that Wong's career success might be partially attributed to the excellent feng shui of the office space Wong took over from Lam himself.

Furthermore, he revealed touching personal details, such as Chan's penchant for buying collectible toys for his daughters, and how Cheng's involvement in a major public inquiry over drinking water safety led to a romance with the instructing solicitor who is now her husband.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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