logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spotted eating zhajiangmian on Beijing street

SOCIAL BUZZ
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
source: online
source: online

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang Jen-hsun was spotted enjoying Beijing street food on Friday while accompanying US President Donald Trump during his visit to China.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wearing his trademark black leather jacket, Huang was photographed eating a bowl of zhajiangmian — a popular Beijing noodle dish — on a street in the capital’s historic Nanluoguxiang area.

He reportedly visited Fangzhuanchang 69 Zhajiangmian, where the restaurant was crowded, prompting him to stand on the pavement while eating.

Bloomberg News reported that Huang appeared to enjoy the experience of eating the local specialty on the street. He was also seen chatting with bystanders and asking: “Have you tried this before?”

He stayed at the restaurant for around 30 minutes before continuing his stroll through the neighborhood with staff members.

During the outing, he also visited the Chinese beverage chain Mixue Ice Cream & Tea, where he drank peach oolong tea, and bought pastries from Beijing’s century-old bakery brand Daoxiangcun.

He was also reportedly handed a drink by a passer-by. After taking a sip, he frowned and asked: “What is this?” The crowd told him it was douzhi, a traditional Beijing fermented beverage.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Olympic champion Yang Wei mocked for complaining about cramped HK flat
SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
source: Threads
‘Good Samaritan’ sought after leaving $200 for crying schoolboy in Lam Tin
SOCIAL BUZZ
6 hours ago
source: AP, Reuters
Elon Musk’s 6-year-old son ‘Lil X’ steals spotlight in Beijing during Trump China trip
SOCIAL BUZZ
8 hours ago
Restaurant denies discrimination after domestic helper alleges unfair treatment
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-05-2026 19:51 HKT
source: Threads
Viral bus ‘porn viewer’ scandal escalates as more victims speak out
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-05-2026 18:03 HKT
TSL founder’s granddaughter Bethany Tse says having kids at 19 did not ruin her life
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-05-2026 15:42 HKT
‘S-shaped’ elderly taxi driver goes viral after fatal Ngau Tau Kok crash
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-05-2026 14:27 HKT
No body, no witness: revisiting the 2016 Shek Kip Mei murder that ended in life imprisonment
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-05-2026 19:33 HKT
Photo for illustration purposes only
Vietnamese woman files discrimination complaint over alleged slur on first day at work
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-05-2026 17:12 HKT
HK man claims Shenzhen massage turned awkward after male therapist’s ‘special service’ suggestion
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-05-2026 13:11 HKT
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
20 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
14-05-2026 15:05 HKT
82-year-old former senior police officer found dead at Sai Kung home
NEWS
14-05-2026 18:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.