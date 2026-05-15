Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spotted eating zhajiangmian on Beijing street

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang Jen-hsun was spotted enjoying Beijing street food on Friday while accompanying US President Donald Trump during his visit to China.

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Wearing his trademark black leather jacket, Huang was photographed eating a bowl of zhajiangmian — a popular Beijing noodle dish — on a street in the capital’s historic Nanluoguxiang area.

He reportedly visited Fangzhuanchang 69 Zhajiangmian, where the restaurant was crowded, prompting him to stand on the pavement while eating.

Bloomberg News reported that Huang appeared to enjoy the experience of eating the local specialty on the street. He was also seen chatting with bystanders and asking: “Have you tried this before?”

He stayed at the restaurant for around 30 minutes before continuing his stroll through the neighborhood with staff members.

During the outing, he also visited the Chinese beverage chain Mixue Ice Cream & Tea, where he drank peach oolong tea, and bought pastries from Beijing’s century-old bakery brand Daoxiangcun.

He was also reportedly handed a drink by a passer-by. After taking a sip, he frowned and asked: “What is this?” The crowd told him it was douzhi, a traditional Beijing fermented beverage.