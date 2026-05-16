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NEWS

Construction worker unconscious after neck trapped in metal mesh at Wong Tai Sin site

NEWS
9 mins ago
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A male construction worker was left completely immobilized and unconscious after his neck became trapped by a heavy metal mesh at a public housing redevelopment site in Wong Tai Sin on Saturday afternoon.

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Emergency services were dispatched to the older section of the Mei Tung Estate construction zone on Tung Tau Tsuen Road shortly after 4.00pm following reports of the severe industrial accident. 

First responders found the worker firmly pinned by the metal structure. After successfully freeing the man, ambulance crews immediately rushed the unconscious victim to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for emergency resuscitation and medical treatment. 

Police officers cordoned off the work area to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mishap. 

Preliminary information from sources at the scene indicated that the accident occurred while crews were preparing to use a crane to hoist heavy metal formwork panels onto the building structure, during which a loud crashing noise was heard across the site.

The location of the accident is part of a major, long-term urban renewal project at the decades-old Mei Tung Estate, situated near the historic Kowloon Walled City Park. 

The ongoing redevelopment initiative involves the demolition of two older, low-rise residential blocks to make way for four new high-rise towers that will stand between thirty and forty stories tall. 

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the revamped housing estate is expected to provide approximately 2,800 new public rental apartments.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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