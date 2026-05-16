The chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association José Antonio Maurellet emphasized the vital role of an uncompromisingly independent legal profession in shielding litigants from external pressures, as he officially welcomed six distinguished barristers to the elite rank of Senior Counsel.

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Speaking at the formal appointment ceremony, Bar Chairman José Antonio Maurellet stressed that the city's self-employed barristers are an essential pillar in the administration of justice. He explained that mandatory professional rules, which require barristers to take on cases regardless of the client's background or the nature of the dispute, ensure that anyone seeking justice receives fiercely objective representation. This framework, Maurellet noted, guarantees access to legal defense for all individuals, keeping the justice system completely free from commercial, media, or governmental influence.

The ceremony marked the elevation of Charles Chan, Eugene Yim, Martin Wong, Calvin Cheuk, Bonnie Cheng, and veteran British barrister Charles Hollander to the inner bar. Their appointments bring the total number of practicing Senior Counsel in Hong Kong to 109, adding deep expertise in criminal, commercial, public, matrimonial, construction, and medical negligence law to the city's legal pool.

While championing the systemic importance of the Bar, Maurellet also highlighted the exceptional quality of the city's homegrown talent. He pointed out that five of the six new appointees were born, raised, and educated in Hong Kong. All five completed their undergraduate legal studies at the highly ranked University of Hong Kong before pursuing advanced master's degrees at prestigious institutions in the United Kingdom and the United States.

The newly minted local silks bring a diverse range of skills to the top tier of the profession. The group includes a mild-mannered criminal law specialist known for tackling major white-collar offenses, a highly sought-after matrimonial expert, and a charismatic advocate celebrated for his trilingual fluency in English, Cantonese, and Putonghua. They are joined by a former architecture student who has become a leading authority on construction law and public inquiries, as well as a Harvard-educated barrister widely respected by the judiciary for her sharp legal acumen.

Demonstrating Hong Kong's enduring status as a premier international dispute resolution center, the final appointee is a seasoned London-based barrister who achieved silk status in the United Kingdom over three decades ago. His inclusion underscores the continued synergy and exchange of top legal minds between Hong Kong and other major global jurisdictions.