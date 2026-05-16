Accidental gun discharge by police officer at Kowloon East headquarters; no injuries reported

A female police officer accidentally fired a shot from her semi-automatic pistol while loading the weapon at the Kowloon East Regional Headquarters early Saturday morning, with no injuries reported in the incident.

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The accidental discharge occurred at approximately 7.10am as the officer, who is attached to the East Kowloon Region Police Tactical Unit, was preparing for her morning shift.

While in the designated loading area and under the direct supervision of her superior, she was performing the standard loading procedures for a CF98-A semi-automatic pistol.

Authorities suspect that after chambering a round, the officer accidentally pulled the trigger while attempting to engage the weapon's safety mechanism, causing a single bullet to fire into the loading area's protective wall.

The incident happened on the officer's first day back on duty following a two-day leave.

She had just completed a dedicated three-day training course on the use of the CF98-A semi-automatic pistol earlier in the week.

Police authorities have reiterated that the force maintains strict regulations and guidelines regarding the handling of firearms and equipment.

The Kowloon East Regional Headquarters police has taken over the case and is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accidental discharge.