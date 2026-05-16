logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Accidental gun discharge by police officer at Kowloon East headquarters; no injuries reported

NEWS
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A female police officer accidentally fired a shot from her semi-automatic pistol while loading the weapon at the Kowloon East Regional Headquarters early Saturday morning, with no injuries reported in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The accidental discharge occurred at approximately 7.10am as the officer, who is attached to the East Kowloon Region Police Tactical Unit, was preparing for her morning shift.

While in the designated loading area and under the direct supervision of her superior, she was performing the standard loading procedures for a CF98-A semi-automatic pistol.

Authorities suspect that after chambering a round, the officer accidentally pulled the trigger while attempting to engage the weapon's safety mechanism, causing a single bullet to fire into the loading area's protective wall.

The incident happened on the officer's first day back on duty following a two-day leave.

She had just completed a dedicated three-day training course on the use of the CF98-A semi-automatic pistol earlier in the week.

Police authorities have reiterated that the force maintains strict regulations and guidelines regarding the handling of firearms and equipment.

The Kowloon East Regional Headquarters police has taken over the case and is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accidental discharge.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Morning commute disrupted by consecutive crashes on Tolo Highway, three injured
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Man arrested after brandishing knife in queue dispute at Pat Heung housing project
NEWS
4 hours ago
Taxi driver, 70, charged with dangerous driving following deadly Ngau Tau Kok accident
NEWS
5 hours ago
HK must pivot to 'super value-adder' to secure economic future, major new report urges
NEWS
17 hours ago
Night Recap - May 15, 2026
NEWS
19 hours ago
ImmD repatriates 35 former domestic helpers following failed asylum claims
NEWS
19 hours ago
Hong Kong’s 2027 public holidays revealed: A complete guide to maximizing your annual leave
NEWS
20 hours ago
Retiree loses over $25m in elaborate cryptocurrency scam uncovered by bank
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File Photo)
Three men remanded after police seize $98.7m worth of cannabis in major Sai Kung smuggling bust
NEWS
21 hours ago
John Lee urges media to tell 'good stories' of Hong Kong and China at 2025 News Awards
NEWS
21 hours ago
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
14-05-2026 23:39 HKT
source: online
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spotted eating zhajiangmian on Beijing street
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
source: AP, Reuters
Elon Musk’s 6-year-old son ‘Lil X’ steals spotlight in Beijing during Trump China trip
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-05-2026 11:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.