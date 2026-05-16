Man arrested after brandishing knife in queue dispute at Pat Heung housing project

A 54-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after allegedly wielding a large knife during a heated argument over queuing for supplies at a transitional housing development in Pat Heung.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The confrontation occurred shortly after 5pm yesterday at the “CONCORDIA Sheung Yue River” facility located on Fan Kam Road.

Staff members at the site contacted the police after witnessing the man, identified by his surname Koo, acting in an agitated manner and brandishing a blade.

According to preliminary reports, the suspect became emotionally unstable during a distribution of materials, with the outburst reportedly triggered by a disagreement regarding the order of the queue.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers conducted a search and recovered a knife measuring approximately 30 centimeters in length.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and remains in police custody for further questioning.

The investigation has been handed over to the Yuen Long police district to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.