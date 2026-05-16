Two Hong Kong tourists killed in tragic highway collision on New Zealand’s South Island

Two Hong Kong travelers were killed and several others injured in a violent three-vehicle crash in New Zealand’s Selwyn District on Friday afternoon, prompting urgent calls for increased safety awareness among self-drive tourists.

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The accident occurred at approximately 1.12pm at the busy intersection of State Highway 1 and North Rakaia Road on the South Island.

Local authorities reported that the collision involved a container truck and a private vehicle carrying the Hong Kong visitors. The impact was severe enough to cause the immediate deaths of two individuals at the scene.

Two other passengers from the same vehicle sustained critical injuries and were airlifted by rescue helicopters to Christchurch Hospital, while a third person involved in the multi-vehicle pile-up received medical attention for injuries described as ranging from minor to critical.

A massive emergency operation was launched by the St John ambulance service, which deployed two helicopters, multiple ambulances, and a clinical manager to the site.

The crash resulted in the closure of the highway for nearly five hours, causing traffic to back up for over a kilometer as investigators processed the scene and cleared the wreckage.

The Chinese Consulate-General in Christchurch has since intervened, requesting that the hospital provide the highest level of care for the survivors and promising to facilitate comprehensive consular assistance and support for the victims' families. In Hong Kong, the Immigration Department is also actively gathering information to provide any necessary aid to those affected.

Consular officials issued a warning following the crash, noting that road conditions in the South Island can become highly unpredictable as the region enters the autumn and winter months.

This latest tragedy adds to a somber history of fatal road incidents involving Hong Kong residents vacationing in New Zealand over the past decade, including similar high-profile accidents that occurred in 2014, 2015, and 2018.