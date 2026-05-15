ImmD repatriates 35 former domestic helpers following failed asylum claims

The Immigration Department (ImmD) concluded a three-day repatriation operation on Friday, deporting 35 former foreign domestic helpers who had remained in Hong Kong illegally after their non-refoulement claims were rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The enforcement actions, which took place from May 13 to May 15, targeted individuals whose claims for protection against being returned to their home countries were found to be unsubstantiated. Authorities noted that all those removed in this latest wave were previously employed as foreign domestic helpers.

Among them were individuals who had been discharged from prison after serving time for crimes committed within the city.

Expressing serious concern over the potential abuse of the non-refoulement claim mechanism, the ImmD highlighted a trend of former domestic helpers utilizing the system to extend their stay unlawfully.

To combat this, the department has been collaborating with various consulates-general in Hong Kong.

This partnership focuses on enhancing education and publicity for newly arriving helpers, ensuring they understand the legal consequences of misusing the asylum process.

The efficiency of these deportations has been bolstered by an updated removal policy that took effect in late 2022.

Under these regulations, the ImmD can generally proceed with the repatriation of a claimant once their judicial review has been dismissed by the Court of First Instance, rather than waiting for all possible levels of appeal to be exhausted.

This policy shift has significantly streamlined the government’s efforts to remove individuals with no legal right to remain in the city.

Looking ahead, the ImmD reaffirmed its commitment to exploring all feasible solutions to expedite the return of failed claimants.

This includes coordinating with the governments of major source countries and airlines to optimize repatriation routes and operational processes.

The department stated it will continue to take all appropriate measures to ensure that unsubstantiated claimants are sent back to their places of origin as soon as practicable.