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NEWS

Kai Tak showcased as emerging global youth hub during diplomatic gathering

NEWS
24 mins ago
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The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) recently hosted foreign diplomats and business leaders at the Runway 1331 youth hostel, highlighting the historic Kai Tak district's transformation into an affordable and vibrant hub for international youth exchange.

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Organized by the political party's Liaison Committee, the networking event drew approximately 20 representatives from various consulates-general and foreign chambers of commerce across the city.

The gathering was also attended by prominent guests of honor, including President of the Legislative Council Starry Lee Wai-king, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen, and Bao Haibin, who represented the Commissioner's Office of China's Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong.

Addressing the international attendees, DAB Vice-Chairman and Liaison Committee head Holden Chow Ho-ding highlighted Kai Tak's legacy as the city's former global aviation gateway.

He explained that the area has now successfully transitioned into an international youth hostel district and is fully equipped to welcome young people from all corners of the globe.

Combined with the upcoming Kai Tak Sports Park, Chow noted that the district will continue to be a highly dynamic neighborhood.

He emphasized that young international visitors can secure affordable accommodations at Runway 1331 while pursuing diverse interests in Hong Kong, spanning arts, culture, sports, aviation, and the financial sector.

Adding to the party's message of global connectivity, DAB Chairman Gary Chan Hak-kan stated that Hong Kong's unique international edge under the "one country, two systems" framework remains widely recognized.

He expressed strong confidence that the city will continue to prosper as a premier destination for global people-to-people exchanges.

Concluding the event, the party reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating future international dialogues and cross-cultural initiatives through its Liaison Committee.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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