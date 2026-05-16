Morning commute disrupted by consecutive crashes on Tolo Highway, three injured

Traffic on Tolo Highway was brought to a standstill on Saturday morning after two separate traffic accidents occurred within minutes of each other, leaving three people injured and causing significant congestion.

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The first incident took place at approximately 10.01am as a private car was traveling along Tolo Highway toward Fanling.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the Tai Po North slip road, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed and came to a halt across the traffic lanes.

The impact left the car with a heavily dented chassis and a front wheel nearly detached from the frame.

Multiple witnesses contacted emergency services, and paramedics eventually transported the driver, who sustained minor injuries, to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Only five minutes after the initial crash, a second accident was reported further along the same stretch of highway.

At around 10.06am, two private cars collided while traveling in the fast lane. Both drivers involved in this secondary collision suffered slight injuries and were also sent to hospital for medical examination.

The back-to-back accidents caused a major bottleneck for motorists heading toward Fanling.

Long queues formed as authorities worked to clear the damaged vehicles from the roadway, though traffic conditions gradually improved later in the morning once the scenes were cleared.