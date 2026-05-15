Hong Kong’s 2027 public holidays revealed: A complete guide to maximizing your annual leave

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The government gazetted the list of public holidays for 2027 today, featuring 17 general holidays and several opportunities for extended vacations.
“As the second day of Lunar New Year in 2027 falls on a Sunday, the fourth day of Lunar New Year will be designated as a general holiday in substitution,” a government spokesman noted in a special arrangement for 2027.
While the 2027 calendar shows that Labour Day and Christmas Day both fall on Saturdays, residents can still look forward to lengthy breaks during the Lunar New Year and Easter periods, with the latter offering a prime window for strategic leave planning.
|The first day of January
|
1 January
|
Friday
|Lunar New Year’s Day
|
6 February
|
Saturday
|
The third day of Lunar New Year
|
8 February
|
Monday
|
The fourth day of Lunar New Year
|
9 February
|
Tuesday
|
Good Friday
|
26 March
|
Friday
|
The day following Good Friday
|
27 March
|
Saturday
|
Easter Monday
|
29 March
|
Monday
|
Ching Ming Festival
|
5 April
|
Monday
|
Labour Day
|
1 May
|
Saturday
|
The Birthday of the Buddha
|
13 May
|
Thursday
|
Tuen Ng Festival
|
9 June
|
Wednesday
|
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day
|
1 July
|
Thursday
|
The day following the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival
|
16 September
|
Thursday
|
National Day
|
1 October
|
Friday
|
Chung Yeung Festival
|
8 October
|
Friday
|
Christmas Day
|
25 December
|
Saturday
|
The first weekday after Christmas Day
|
27 December
|
Monday
By making strategic use of public holidays, residents can easily extend their vacations with just a few days of annual leave. The guide below shows how to make the most of Hong Kong’s 2027 holidays.
|
Holiday
|
Leave Dates
|
Leave Required
|
Total Days Off
|
Vacation Period
|
Lunar New Year
|Feb 10-12
|3
|9
|
Feb 6-14
|
Easter & Ching Ming
|
Mar 30-Apr 2
|4
|11
|
Mar 26-Apr 5
|
The Birthday of the Buddha
|
May 14
|1
|4
|
May 13-16
|
Tuen Ng Festival
|
Jun 10-11
|2
|5
|
Jun 9-13
|
HKSAR establishment anniversary
|
Jul 2
|1
|4
|
Jul 1-4
|
Mid-Autumn Festival
|
Sep 17
|1
|4
|
Sep 16-19
|
National Day & Chung Yeung Festival
|
Oct 4-7
|4
|10
|
Oct 1-10
|
Christmas & New Year 2028
|
Dec 28-31
|4
|9
|
Dec 25- Jan 2