Hong Kong’s 2027 public holidays revealed: A complete guide to maximizing your annual leave

The government gazetted the list of public holidays for 2027 today, featuring 17 general holidays and several opportunities for extended vacations.

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“As the second day of Lunar New Year in 2027 falls on a Sunday, the fourth day of Lunar New Year will be designated as a general holiday in substitution,” a government spokesman noted in a special arrangement for 2027.

While the 2027 calendar shows that Labour Day and Christmas Day both fall on Saturdays, residents can still look forward to lengthy breaks during the Lunar New Year and Easter periods, with the latter offering a prime window for strategic leave planning.

A Full List of 2027 Public Holidays:

The first day of January 1 January Friday Lunar New Year’s Day 6 February Saturday The third day of Lunar New Year 8 February Monday The fourth day of Lunar New Year 9 February Tuesday Good Friday 26 March Friday The day following Good Friday 27 March Saturday Easter Monday 29 March Monday Ching Ming Festival 5 April Monday Labour Day 1 May Saturday The Birthday of the Buddha 13 May Thursday Tuen Ng Festival 9 June Wednesday Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day 1 July Thursday The day following the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival 16 September Thursday National Day 1 October Friday Chung Yeung Festival 8 October Friday Christmas Day 25 December Saturday The first weekday after Christmas Day 27 December Monday

By making strategic use of public holidays, residents can easily extend their vacations with just a few days of annual leave. The guide below shows how to make the most of Hong Kong’s 2027 holidays.

2027 Strategic Leave Planning at a Glance: