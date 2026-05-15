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NEWS

Hong Kong’s 2027 public holidays revealed: A complete guide to maximizing your annual leave

NEWS
17 mins ago
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The government gazetted the list of public holidays for 2027 today, featuring 17 general holidays and several opportunities for extended vacations.

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“As the second day of Lunar New Year in 2027 falls on a Sunday, the fourth day of Lunar New Year will be designated as a general holiday in substitution,” a government spokesman noted in a special arrangement for 2027.

While the 2027 calendar shows that Labour Day and Christmas Day both fall on Saturdays, residents can still look forward to lengthy breaks during the Lunar New Year and Easter periods, with the latter offering a prime window for strategic leave planning.

A Full List of 2027 Public Holidays:

The first day of January

1 January

Friday

Lunar New Year’s Day

6 February

Saturday

The third day of Lunar New Year

8 February

Monday

The fourth day of Lunar New Year

9 February

Tuesday

Good Friday

26 March

Friday

The day following Good Friday

27 March

Saturday

Easter Monday

29 March

Monday

Ching Ming Festival

5 April

Monday

Labour Day

1 May

Saturday

The Birthday of the Buddha

13 May

Thursday

Tuen Ng Festival

9 June

Wednesday

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day

1 July

Thursday

The day following the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival

16 September

Thursday

National Day

1 October

Friday

Chung Yeung Festival

8 October

Friday

Christmas Day

25 December

Saturday

The first weekday after Christmas Day

27 December

Monday

By making strategic use of public holidays, residents can easily extend their vacations with just a few days of annual leave. The guide below shows how to make the most of Hong Kong’s 2027 holidays.

2027 Strategic Leave Planning at a Glance:

Holiday

Leave Dates

Leave Required

Total Days Off

Vacation Period

Lunar New Year

Feb 10-1239

Feb 6-14

Easter & Ching Ming

Mar 30-Apr 2

411

Mar 26-Apr 5

The Birthday of the Buddha

May 14

14

May 13-16

Tuen Ng Festival

Jun 10-11

25

Jun 9-13

HKSAR establishment anniversary

Jul 2

14

Jul 1-4

Mid-Autumn Festival

Sep 17

14

Sep 16-19

National Day & Chung Yeung Festival

Oct 4-7

410

Oct 1-10

Christmas & New Year 2028

Dec 28-31

49

Dec 25- Jan 2

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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