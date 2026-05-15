Night Recap - May 15, 2026

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No immediate losses reported following massive Canvas hack, says privacy commissioner

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Privacy Commissioner Ada Chung Lai-ling has sought to reassure the public that there is no current evidence of actual loss or financial damage following a significant data breach on the Canvas learning platform.

Visitor arrivals jump 15pc to 18.52m in first four months, HKTB says

Hong Kong welcomed about 18.52 million visitors in the first four months of 2026, up 15 percent year on year, according to preliminary figures released by the Hong Kong Tourism Board on Friday (May 15).

Former Wang Fuk Court committee member and wife arrested in fraud probe

A married couple, including a former member of Wang Fuk Court owners' corporation, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a government-backed loan scheme of hundreds of thousands of dollars and laundering the proceeds.

ImmD repatriates 35 former domestic helpers following failed asylum claims

The Immigration Department (ImmD) concluded a three-day repatriation operation on Friday, deporting 35 former foreign domestic helpers who had remained in Hong Kong illegally after their non-refoulement claims were rejected.

HK keeps 2026 GDP growth target at 2.5-3.5 percent, after strong Q1 performance

Hong Kong maintained its 2.5 percent – 3.5 percent economic growth forecast for 2026 as the potential near-term headwinds in the external environment risk offsetting a stronger-than-expected reading in the first quarter.

Business Today

Singapore's OCBC to add 30-50 Hong Kong-based relationship managers in 2026

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI, Singapore's second-largest bank, plans to add 30 to 50 relationship managers in Hong Kong in 2026, a more than 30 percent increase, as it expands its wealth management and presence in the financial hub, a senior executive said on Friday.

Japanese bond yields hit record highs as rate-hike bets firm

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields climbed across the curve on Friday, with several tenors reaching record highs on rising bets for Bank of Japan interest rate hikes amid building inflationary pressures.

Stellantis, Dongfeng sign US$1.16 billion deal to build Peugeot, Jeep vehicles in China

Stellantis and its longtime Chinese partner Dongfeng on Friday signed an approximately 1 billion euro (US$1.16 billion) deal to produce Peugeot- and Jeep-branded vehicles in China for the domestic market as well as export, the automaker said on Friday.

China's SMIC says foreign clients shifting orders back to China

China's top contract chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (0981), on Friday said orders from overseas clients are increasing as the global artificial intelligence boom tightens capacity at foreign foundries.

World/China

Trump leaves Beijing with few wins but warm words for Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump left China on Friday with no major breakthroughs on trade or tangible help from Beijing to end his Iran war, despite two days spent heaping praise on his host, Xi Jinping.

Hantavirus outbreak tests post-COVID health communications playbook

A rodent-borne virus with a scary name. A mid-ocean cruise ship in quarantine. Several people dead and more falling sick.

Malaysia PM says not opposed to fugitive financier's bid for pardon

Malaysia will not oppose a bid by a fugitive businessman involved in the massive 1MDB corruption scandal to seek a pardon from US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Friday.

Xi gives Trump rare tour of secret garden at heart of Chinese government

After talks on trade, Taiwan and Iran, Chinese President Xi Jinping showed off the centuries-old trees in Beijing’s walled-off Zhongnanhai compound, where he strolled with U.S. President Donald Trump in the concluding hours of their summit.