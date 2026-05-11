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NEWS

Morning Recap - May 11, 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Ex-Hoixe Cake Shop owner dies after falling from Kwun Tong industrial building while chasing suspected burglar

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A 70-year-old former bakery owner died on Sunday after falling from an industrial building in Kwun Tong while reportedly searching for a suspected burglar, police said.

Man, 23, collapses while running at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, in coma

A 23-year-old man collapsed while running at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground on Sunday evening and was rushed to hospital in a coma, police said.

Suspected cat theft reported at Yau Tong meat stall

Police are investigating a suspected cat theft after a meat stall's resident cat went missing in Yau Tong, with CCTV suggesting a man and a woman took the animal.

Two heavy vehicle drivers arrested after engaging in dangerous tunnel chase

Two drivers were arrested on Sunday for dangerous driving following a high-speed chase inside the Central Kowloon Bypass tunnel last Friday, police said.

Coach catches fire in Tuen Mun, no injuries

A parked coach caught fire in Tuen Mun on Sunday afternoon, sending thick smoke and flames into the air, but no injuries were reported, police said.

World/China News

Trump calls Iran's response to US peace proposal 'unacceptable'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected Iran's response to a U.S. proposal for peace talks to end the war, as two ships were allowed to pass through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

Mysterious spray on JR train sickens 10, including baby, in Kawasaki

Ten people fell ill after someone sprayed an unknown substance inside a JR Tokaido Line train traveling from Kanagawa to Gunma on Sunday, forcing the train to make an emergency stop at Kawasaki station, authorities said.

Florida surgeon mistakenly removes patient's liver instead of spleen during operation, admits error in deposition

A Florida surgeon who removed a man's liver instead of his spleen during an operation last August, leading to the patient's death, has given his first detailed account of the surgical error in a deposition, saying he was "forever traumatized" by the incident.

Surgeon Thomas Shaknovsky. Florida police video
Surgeon Thomas Shaknovsky. Florida police video

Sports

Trossard secures vital win for Arsenal at West Ham

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Beyond the silicon ceiling: how Hong Kong's AI-fueled trade boom crafts a new 'global interface'

Hong Kong's economy is writing a new narrative, one where a surge in artificial intelligence is redefining the city's traditional role as a super-connector. The 5.9 percent real GDP growth in the first quarter - the strongest performance in five years - is not merely a statistical blip. This AI trade windfall is a direct dividend of the global technology boom, supercharging the city's logistics and signaling a permanent structural shift.

recap

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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