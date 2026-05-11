Mysterious spray on JR train sickens 10, including baby, in Kawasaki

Ten people fell ill after someone sprayed an unknown substance inside a JR Tokaido Line train traveling from Kanagawa to Gunma on Sunday, forcing the train to make an emergency stop at Kawasaki station, authorities said.

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Firefighters said a couple in their 30s and their one-year-old daughter were taken to hospital with mild symptoms including headache and sore throat. Seven others reported feeling unwell. The family of three were the first to alert authorities.

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Twenty-four fire trucks were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters in full protective gear entered the carriage but found no toxic substances. Police said no one witnessed the spraying, and fire officials found no abnormalities with fire extinguishers on board. Multiple passengers reported smelling something similar to pepper.

The incident caused chaos at JR Kawasaki station, with sections of the Tokaido Line suspended temporarily. A man in his 60s who arrived at the station to pick up family members said: "I saw the news. I come to this station often. It's terrifying."