Coach catches fire in Tuen Mun, no injuries

A parked coach caught fire in Tuen Mun on Sunday afternoon, sending thick smoke and flames into the air, but no injuries were reported, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report from a passer-by at 4.53pm that a coach parked on Wu Shan Road near the Wu Shan Bowling Green had caught fire. Video footage showed flames shooting from the roof and smoke billowing from the wheels.

Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze.

According to sources, the morning shift driver parked the coach at the location around 4pm and left after handing the keys to the night shift driver. When the night shift driver arrived to take over, he found the vehicle already ablaze and called for help. Fire services are investigating the cause.