Crowds flock to Cheung Chau for pre-festival climbing carnival and team relays

A climbing carnival was held in Cheung Chau on Sunday, bringing together residents to experience bun tower climbing ahead of the Cheung Chau Bun Festival, scheduled for May 24.

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At the soccer pitch of Pak Tai Temple Playground, a bun tower approximately 14 meters high was set up, allowing participants to sign up on-site to try climbing it. The venue also featured game booths and live performances.

Adding to the excitement was the Bun Tower Climbing Team Relay, featuring teams from local tertiary institutions and government departments. Many participants noted that the favorable weather contributed to a smooth event.

Victor, a participant in the team challenge, said it was his first time joining the race, and his team had not practiced on a real bun tower before, only getting to touch the structure half an hour before the competition.

He expressed gratitude for the good weather, noting that rain in the previous week had raised concerns that the event might be canceled.

Another participant commented that mild weather was ideal for both competitors and spectators. He praised a slight change to this year’s competition format: team members were unaware of the placement of the buns until reaching the top, which added an element of surprise and variety to the relay.

He also commended the lively atmosphere at this year's carnival.

Apart from the bun tower climbing, visitors also joined activities such as Cantonese opera experiencing sessions, handicraft workshops and booth games at the carnival.