Ex-Hoixe Cake Shop owner dies after falling from Kwun Tong industrial building while chasing suspected burglar

A 70-year-old former bakery owner died on Sunday after falling from an industrial building in Kwun Tong while reportedly searching for a suspected burglar, police said.

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The victim was identified as Siu Wai-kin, former owner of the now-defunct Hoixe Cake Shop chain. He operated a bakery workshop at South China Factory Building on Wai Yip Street. After staff discovered an adjoining building's back door had been forced open, Siu searched the premises and climbed onto nearby scaffolding, where he apparently lost his footing and fell onto an air-conditio

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ning unit on the third floor.

Siu, a native of Chaozhou, started Hoixe Restaurant with four siblings in the 1980s before transitioning into a bakery chain. At its peak, the group employed about 800 staff. However, in 2022, the company faced legal action over unpaid wages and rent. The chain was wound up by court order in 2024, and Siu was declared bankrupt the same year.

Police are investigating the incident and searching for the suspected burglar.