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NEWS

Woman shoves and kicks young passenger over MTR priority seat

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A middle-aged woman has sparked widespread condemnation after a video captured her physically assaulting a younger passenger to hog two priority seats on an MTR train, prompting multiple netizens to share accounts of her repeated similar behavior across MTR lines and local spots.

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The video, posted on Threads on Saturday by a user who described the incident as making them “truly speechless,”  showed the woman using her hands and feet to shove a long-haired young woman seated next to her. 

At one point, she is seen pulling the victim’s hair and bracing her foot against the younger woman’s leg to force her out of the space. 

A concerned female passenger sitting next to the woman tried to intervene, pointing out that she was occupying two seats and urging her to stop. However, the woman shoved the intervenor away. 

Witnesses also noted a particularly bizarre moment where the woman leaned back and used her head like a “battering ram” to push the younger passenger. 

Despite the physical assault, the younger woman remained calm throughout the incident before eventually moving to another seat.

Netizens reacted with shock, expressing sympathy for the young victim and praising her calm response. 

Many also claimed to recognize the middle-aged woman as a frequent nuisance on public transport. Several witnesses reported seeing her use bags covered with clothing to occupy multiple seats on the Tsuen Wan and Kwun Tong lines.

Others claimed to see her frequently at Exchange Square and Repulse Bay, noting behaviors such as arranging empty paper cups on tables or claiming multiple spots in coffee shops. 

One netizen said they would be willing to testify about her behavior if needed.

priority seats

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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