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WORLD

Mumbai man calmly scrolls phone with machete lodged in skull after attack

WORLD
50 mins ago
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A 27-year-old man in Mumbai was filmed calmly scrolling through his phone while a machete remained embedded in his head after a gang attack, medical officials said.

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Rohit Pawar was attacked by three teenagers near a fried chicken shop in Mankhurd around 10.30pm on May 2, allegedly due to a previous grudge. One attacker struck his left head with a machete, driving the blade deep into his skull, while the other two punched and kicked him. Pawar remained conscious and was rushed to hospital on a friend's motorcycle.

Dr Batuk Diyora, head of neurosurgery at Sion Hospital, described Pawar's survival as a miracle. The blade penetrated over three centimetres through skin, muscle, skull and brain membrane, but precisely avoided all critical brain areas, leaving his speech and motor functions completely normal. He was able to use his phone and speak normally. Pawar has undergone surgery and is out of danger.

Online footage showed Pawar walking around the hospital with the blade still in his head, contrasting with shocked bystanders. His family criticized the hospital for long waiting times before treatment.

Police said all three suspects have been arrested. The incident has raised concerns about worsening public security in Mumbai, where knife attacks have been increasing.

Mumbai machete attack survival miracle

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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