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Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A taxi caused a three-vehicle collision at Hong Kong International Airport's drop-off area on Thursday evening, leaving a seven-seater tilted at a 45-degree angle and nearly plunging off a flyover, online footage shows.

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The incident occurred around 8pm on Cheong Hong Road. The taxi, apparently having completed a drop-off, attempted to merge into the right lane without signalling, colliding with a white seven-seater with Guangdong-Hong Kong license plates.

The impact lifted the seven-seater's left wheels off the ground, tilting the vehicle at 45 degrees towards the bridge railing. The vehicle then dropped back to the ground. The taxi then continued out of control and struck a Tesla ahead.

Police received a report at 7.59pm. A 37-year-old driver of a private car, surnamed Wu, reported injuries and was taken to North Lantau Hospital. Traffic in the airport drop-off area was severely disrupted. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

airport traffic accident taxi

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