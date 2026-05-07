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JoyYou cards rejected: Shenzhen Metro tightens ID checks for HK seniors seeking free rides

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Shenzhen Metro has started strictly enforcing a rule that requires Hong Kong seniors to show a Home Return Permit for free rides, catching many elderly commuters off guard.

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The arrangement, widely discussed on a Hong Kong online forum this week, came after a user posted a warning that staff at multiple stations were checking permits very strictly. 

The "JoyYou" card — a Hong Kong government-issued transport concession card — is no longer accepted as valid proof of age.

"You have to show your Home Return Permit. In some cases, they even check the year of birth carefully to make sure you really qualify," the netizen wrote.

The tighter enforcement has triggered speculation. Some netizens suggested it might be linked to the JoyYou card's eligibility rules, which allow residents to apply up to three months before turning 60.

Others viewed the strict checks as a necessary way to deter abuse, supporting the measure to prevent the use of fake or borrowed cards.

Shenzhen Metro's official website has long stated that free rides for seniors aged 60 and above require specific identification, such as a Home Return Permit or a mainland residence permit.

The transit operator has not made any recent amendments to these rules on their website, indicating that this is simply a tightening of existing enforcement.

Shenzhen

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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