Night Recap - May 5, 2026

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ICAC arrests seven over alleged bid-rigging in Mong Kok building works

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The Independent Commission Against Corruption has arrested seven people suspected of concealing identities and conflicts of interest in a bid to secure a major building maintenance contract in Mong Kok.

HK trekker dies, another rescued after being stranded in Japan's Hida Mountains

Two Hong Kong trekkers became stranded on a peak in Japan's Hida Mountains after being caught in severe weather. Japanese authorities launched a rescue operation, ultimately saving one of the men while the other, a 22-year-old living in Tokyo, was pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital, according to local media reports.

12-year-old boy arrested over alleged attempt to make explosives, videos shared online

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly attempting to manufacture explosives and is currently being held for questioning, police said on Tuesday. The arrest followed a public tip-off about videos posted on social media.

Buyout averts 'isolated island' fate for fire-ravaged estate's last block

A majority of homeowners in Wang Chi House, the sole building to escape a catastrophic fire at Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court, have embraced a government buyout, ensuring a collective path forward for the community and avoiding the prospect of being left behind.

Govt to fully deploy AI system to track down dripping air conditioners from May

Hong Kong is gearing up for its annual battle against dripping air conditioners by deploying a powerful new weapon: the third-generation AI Dripping Air Conditioner Investigation System. The government will conduct large-scale operations from May to September, targeting over 300 known blackspots to tackle the perennial summer nuisance.

Business Today

HK Q1 GDP hits strongest quarterly growth at 5.9pc in nearly five years, beats estimate

Hong Kong's first-quarter economy posted a more-than-expected growth at 5.9 percent from one year ago, marking the strongest quarterly growth in nearly five years, as exports and private consumption improved, according to official advance estimates.

HSBC books a US$1.3 bln credit losses in Q1, hit by UK fraud, geopolitical tensions

HSBC (0005) recorded expected credit losses of US$1.3 billion last quarter, up by 48.5 percent from the prior year, as the lender took a hit from private credit-related loans in the UK and charges related to geopolitical tensions.

CK Hutchison exits 49pc investment of VodafoneThree for $45.5 bln

CK Hutchison (0001) said on Tuesday that its subsidiary, CK Hutchison Group Telecom, will sell all its 49 percent stake in UK mobile operator VodafoneThree for 4.3 billion pounds (HK$45.5 billion).

New World reportedly selling major stake in three Hong Kong hotels

Hong Kong developer New World Development (0017) is in talks to sell its stake in three hotels in the city for US$2 billion (HK$15.6 billion), according to a Bloomberg report.

Phase 2 of Highwood to launch first round of sales on Saturday

Henderson Land Development (0012) said that its Phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan will release additional units with higher price later on Tuesday and the first round of sales will begin on Saturday.

World/China

Stars shine at Met Gala, fashion's biggest night

The brightest stars in Hollywood, music, sports and style -- led by Beyonce, Madonna and Nicole Kidman -- hit the red carpet Monday for the Met Gala, the Manhattan charity ball that doubles as fashion's biggest night.

World leaders pressure Iran as ceasefire on brink

World leaders on Tuesday piled pressure on Tehran to stick to diplomacy to bring an end to the Middle East war, after a salvo of attacks in the region left a ceasefire crumbling.

John Lee to receive Uzbekistan’s prime minister on Wed

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov will meet Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu at Government House on Wednesday during an official visit to Hong Kong.

Blast at fireworks factory in China's Hunan kills 21, Xi calls for probe, state media says

A blast at a fireworks factory in China's Hunan province has killed 21 people and injured 61, prompting a call from President Xi Jinping for a thorough investigation, state media reported on Tuesday.

US prepared for visa sanctions on China over migrants issue, official says

China is slowing its efforts to repatriate Chinese nationals who are in the U.S. illegally, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters, warning that Washington was prepared to increase travel restrictions on the country if Beijing didn't reverse course.