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NEWS

Town Health and Viatris Hong Kong partner to promote early medical consultation

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Town Health International Medical and Viatris Hong Kong have joined forces to promote early medical consultation and public health education through a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) announced on Tuesday.

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The agreement outlines collaboration in four key areas: ensuring access to quality medicines, advancing public health education, expanding community outreach, and supporting professional development for medical practitioners.

As part of the partnership, Town Health will introduce Viatris Hong Kong's pharmaceutical products, aiming for a stable supply of medication for patients. The companies will also launch free public health education programs on topics including cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases, seeking to boost public awareness about disease prevention and management.

Joint promotional activities and community engagement initiatives—such as health screening days and health questionnaires—will be implemented to promote the philosophy of early prevention, early detection and early treatment.

Viatris Hong Kong will further support Town Health’s medical staff by hosting seminars, online lectures, and sharing regular medical bulletins on the latest drug and healthcare developments.

Karson Choi Ka-tsan, chairman and chief executive of Town Health, described the partnership as a commitment to the health of Hong Kong residents. He said the collaboration would allow Town Health to deliver more comprehensive and tailored medical solutions to the community.

Choi added that he hopes the initiative will help build a forward-looking medical network and a more robust health support system for Hong Kong.

Karson Choi

Additionally, Town Health announced a special offer of one-time free physician consultations for members of the New Territories School Heads Association and the Hong Kong Early Childhood Educators Association. About 100 spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible members.

The consultations will cover conditions such as neck and shoulder pain, low back pain, joint pain, and chronic pain, as well as cardiovascular health issues like high blood pressure, heart disease risks, and lifestyle-related concerns.

Thomas Chan Chun-hong, chief operating officer of Town Health, stressed the group’s focus to provide affordable healthcare for the public and welcomed government support for grassroots health and indicated more services are planned.

Town HealthViatris

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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