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NEWS

What to eat, see, and do at Hong Kong’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Month

NEWS
10 mins ago

by

Judy Cui

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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong is set to celebrate its vibrant tapestry of folk traditions as the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Month returns for its second consecutive year. 

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Running from May 30 to June 30, the event aims to offer both the public and tourists an immersive journey into the living heritage of Hong Kong and the mainland through a diverse array of performances, workshops, and tours.

Organized by the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office, the campaign offers over 50 ICH performances, 40 guided tours, and 80 interactive experiential booths.

Notably, the ICH Highlights Tour this year covers eight districts, including Wan Chai, the Islands, Sai Kung, and the North District, and features nine thematic routes. 

The program will also include a newly introduced Sham Shui Po route that showcases the art of the Guqin, a traditional Chinese zither, and traditional cotton quilt-making techniques.

Members of the public can register for the free tours on the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office website next Friday (May 15) and Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Fun Day will be held at the Sam Tung Uk Museum in Tsuen Wan from June 13 to 14, featuring ICH performances such as Hakka Folk Song Duets, the Hoi Luk Fung/Hoklo Unicorn Dance, and a Teej performance.

Activities will include Chiu Chow Kung Fu tea demonstrations, shadow puppetry sessions, patterned band-weaving workshops, and more.

An "ICH Cuisine" carnival at the arts venue Oi! in North Point aims to acquaint the public with traditional food-making techniques, enabling participants to learn about and produce ICH food items. 

Interactive workshops demonstrating mooncake-making and Chinese dim sum-making techniques will also be hosted at the venue.

Furthermore, live demonstrations of Hong Kong-style milk tea making will be hosted at the Hong Kong International Airport near Gates 32 and 34 on the Departures Level. Passengers can enjoy the milk tea free of charge from June 1 to 8.

A multi-angle light show will also be projected onto the exterior walls of the Hong Kong Space Museum. Themed around horses, it will showcase the rich historical and cultural significance of horses in heritage and the arts, as well as the ICH elements they embody.

The first edition of the event was launched after Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu proposed organizing a Hong Kong ICH Month in the 2024 policy address to promote the safeguarding and passing on of intangible cultural heritage.

Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Month

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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