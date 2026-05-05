Nine in 10 HK employees suffer from neck and shoulder pain, survey reveals

A recent survey has revealed that 90 percent of employees in Hong Kong suffer from neck and shoulder pain, with the majority opting to work through the discomfort and self-medicate rather than seeking professional medical help.

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The survey, commissioned by Town Health Medical and conducted by an independent research agency, polled 206 office workers aged 18 and above.

It exposed significant risks of pain disorders across the city's workforce, revealing that 88 percent of respondents had experienced neck and shoulder pain within the past year. Worryingly, over half of these individuals dismissed their pain as "mild."

While more than 73 percent correctly attributed their discomfort to poor sitting posture, their response to the pain is a major cause for concern. Nearly 80 percent admitted they would simply endure the pain and continue working.

Compounding the issue, almost 40 percent resort to self-medicating to manage their symptoms.

Those who actively seek professional medical treatment remain in the minority, as the survey indicated that less than 20 percent would seek medical help when experiencing such discomfort.

The survey also highlighted that chronic conditions are alarmingly common among the working population. About 30 percent of respondents suffer from high blood pressure, while 17 percent struggle with hypercholesterolemia or dyslipidemia.

Furthermore, the data reflects a widespread lack of regular physical activity, a key factor in overall health. Only 30 percent of those surveyed reported having a consistent habit of engaging in the recommended minimum of 150 minutes of aerobic exercise per week.

Doctor Bennet Fung Yiu-tong cited medical research indicating that sitting for 25 hours a week can increase the risk of pain disorders by 30 to 46 percent.

Fung noted that chronic pain leads to reduced physical activity and an increased risk of obesity, which in turn further elevates the likelihood of developing high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases.

Yeung Yeung, an orthopedics specialist, stated that adults and middle-aged individuals in Hong Kong are particularly vulnerable to pain issues.

As tendon wear and tear becomes increasingly common after the age of 40, Yeung said, individuals who attempt to exercise without learning proper techniques often worsen their inflammatory symptoms.

Another specialist, Noki Cheung Chi-nok, also warned of the hidden risks of self-medicating. He pointed out that while common painkillers such as paracetamol are generally considered low-risk, they can cause complications for the elderly or patients on long-term blood-thinning medication.

He strongly advised the public to seek professional medical advice rather than self-treating when experiencing pain.