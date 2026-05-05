12-year-old boy arrested over alleged attempt to make explosives, videos shared online

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly attempting to manufacture explosives after posting videos of the process online, police said on Tuesday (May 5).

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The boy is suspected of filming himself preparing explosive materials and uploading the content to the internet.

Officers from the East Kowloon Regional Crime Unit, together with the Inter-departmental Counter Terrorism Unit, handled the case.

Police are expected to brief the media at 4pm at the East Kowloon Regional Headquarters, where further details will be released.