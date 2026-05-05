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NEWS

Vehicle fire halts traffic in Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge undersea tunnel

NEWS
34 mins ago
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A vehicle fire in the Hong Kong-bound tube of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge undersea tunnel caused significant disruption on Tuesday evening, leading to the temporary closure of the entire tunnel and long queues of vehicles.

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The incident occurred shortly after 7pm today, when a vehicle, believed to be a tractor unit, caught fire within the tunnel.

Images circulating online showed plumes of smoke and the large vehicle engulfed in flames, with traffic backing up for a considerable distance.

Emergency services, including fire personnel, quickly responded to the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze.

While the entire tunnel tube was initially closed to all traffic, authorities have since managed to reopen some lanes.

Motorists are advised that only a limited number of lanes are currently available, and traffic remains extremely busy in the area as the situation is being managed.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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