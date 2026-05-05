90s Beyblades spins into present-day craze across Hong Kong

The classic 90s toy Beyblade is making a major comeback, igniting an unexpected craze across Hong Kong. From Tuen Mun Pier to the Kwun Tong Promenade, large groups of spinning top enthusiasts of all ages are gathering late into the night, battling it out in a nostalgic resurgence that has sent toy store sales soaring and resale prices skyrocketing.

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Viral post ignites city-wide trend

The phenomenon traces its roots to a viral post from a Taiwanese netizen on the social media platform Threads. He shared a story of being mocked by a group of children for his poor Beyblade skills during the Lunar New Year.

His post, detailing his humorous quest to consult online experts and purchase powerful new tops to defeat the kids, struck a chord with countless adults.

It tapped into a shared sense of childhood nostalgia and competitive spirit, with the trend quickly spreading to Hong Kong as many jokingly declared their intent to join the mission to "beat the kids."

A reporter from Sing Tao Probe visited a public space outside a Tuen Mun food court late one evening and, despite heavy rain, found a large crowd of players.

The enthusiasts ranged from students to working professionals. One participant, Ka-chun, mentioned he started playing two weeks ago after seeing the trend online, primarily for the satisfaction of being able to outperform the younger generation.

Another citizen surnamed Long, expressed her astonishment at the wide age range of people participating in the revival.

Sold-out shelves and soaring prices

This renewed interest has been a boon for toy stores, with some shops experiencing long queues and needing to hand out tickets just to manage the number of customers. A toy shop owner surnamed Kwan noted that sales have been excellent.

She explained that the hottest items are easily identified when young people come in, phone in hand, asking for specific models. While prices were initially lower, suppliers have since reverted to the original costs, which she has followed, aiming to earn what she calls an "honest price."

For collectors, the market has become intense. Lung-sheng, a fan with 26 years of experience, expressed his surprise at the sudden boom. He pointed out that basic models that once sold for around HK$60 to HK$100 are now being scalped for HK$300 to HK$400.

He recalled a smaller wave of popularity when the Beyblade anime first aired in Hong Kong in 2000 but said it was nothing compared to the current frenzy. Rare Japanese or limited-edition tops, which often require winning a lottery to purchase, are being resold for staggering prices, sometimes reaching as high as HK$20,000.

Veterans question the trend's longevity

Despite the current excitement, many seasoned players remain skeptical about how long the craze will last. One veteran player, Ah Sun, noted that it is easy for newcomers to get started, with plenty of online resources available detailing the best models and battle strategies.

New players are even organizing their own meetups in parks through WhatsApp groups, seeking to recapture the feeling of playing outside as children.

While the community is currently thriving, many veterans believe the trend is fleeting. Lung-sheng thinks the craze would be doing well to last even a couple of months.

Another experienced player, Philo, remains hopeful that the enthusiasm will continue, believing that more players lead to more fun. However, he acknowledged the reality that without sustained support and participation, any trend will eventually fade away.