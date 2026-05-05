2 men rob Tsim Sha Tsui jewellery worker of $500,000 gold in chokehold attack

Two men ambushed a jewellery shop employee in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday night, putting him in a chokehold and robbing him of about HK$500,000 worth of gold, police said.

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The incident occurred around 10.30pm as the male employee was taking gold ornaments to a storage warehouse on Hankow Road. As he walked to the entrance of Hankow Centre, two men lying in wait suddenly emerged, put him in a chokehold from behind and snatched the gold, fleeing towards Salisbury Road.

The victim sustained neck injuries and was taken to hospital. A long umbrella believed to belong to the victim was found at the scene.

Police have classified the case as robbery and are hunting for two local men.