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NEWS

2 men rob Tsim Sha Tsui jewellery worker of $500,000 gold in chokehold attack

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two men ambushed a jewellery shop employee in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday night, putting him in a chokehold and robbing him of about HK$500,000 worth of gold, police said.

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The incident occurred around 10.30pm as the male employee was taking gold ornaments to a storage warehouse on Hankow Road. As he walked to the entrance of Hankow Centre, two men lying in wait suddenly emerged, put him in a chokehold from behind and snatched the gold, fleeing towards Salisbury Road.

The victim sustained neck injuries and was taken to hospital. A long umbrella believed to belong to the victim was found at the scene.

Police have classified the case as robbery and are hunting for two local men.

Tsim Sha Tsui gold robbery chokehold

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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