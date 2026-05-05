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NEWS

Buyout averts 'isolated island' fate for fire-ravaged estate's last block

NEWS
18 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A majority of homeowners in Wang Chi House, the sole building to escape a catastrophic fire at Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court, have embraced a government buyout, ensuring a collective path forward for the community and avoiding the prospect of being left behind.

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An anxious future averted

Following the devastating fire, the government's initial HK$6.8 billion plan to acquire the seven most damaged blocks excluded the untouched Wang Chi House. 

This left its residents in a difficult position, anxious about the high costs and complex challenges of managing a solitary building. 

Responding to these concerns, the government extended the acquisition offer, contingent on achieving 75 percent owner agreement by June 30. This threshold has now been surpassed, with preliminary consent from 77 percent of property rights holders.

A comprehensive solution

The buyout, estimated to cost an additional HK$1 billion, is being hailed as a people-oriented solution. 

Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun confirmed the purchase price would match the other blocks and is considered by many to be above pre-fire market rates. 

The compensation packages are flexible, offering owners a choice between a cash purchase, a "flat-for-flat" exchange, or access to a "special sales program" for new subsidized homes. 

Those who opt out of the program will receive "Green Form" status, allowing them to purchase other subsidized flats.

Overcoming complications

The decision brings relief after a period of uncertainty, which included a discredited petition for in-situ reconstruction that raised concerns about a few individuals pursuing personal agendas. 

Experts had warned that if Wang Chi House did not join the buyout, it would face an uncertain future. 

As a standalone building, it would have been labeled as part of a disaster zone, likely causing its market value to plummet. 

Furthermore, residents would have faced the heavy financial burden of managing and reconnecting essential infrastructure on their own. 

The government's inclusive plan has now successfully eased these worries, allowing the entire community to look toward a new beginning.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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