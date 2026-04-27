Health Bureau: Govt did not request early repayment from CUHK Medical Centre

The Hong Kong government never requested the CUHK Medical Centre to repay its government loan ahead of schedule, the Health Bureau clarified on Monday, adding that the proposal was initiated by the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the medical centre itself.

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The medical centre formally notified the government in writing on April 22, proposing to repay the full loan early in light of its gradually stabilising financial position. The government has agreed in principle that repayment may be made on March 19, 2027, with specific arrangements still subject to finalisation.

The government will continue to work with CUHK and the medical centre on the relevant procedures and will report on the latest developments to the Legislative Council's Panel on Health Services on May 8.