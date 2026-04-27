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NEWS

CUHK steps in to help Medical Centre repay $4b govt loan ahead of schedule

NEWS
9 mins ago
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The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre is set to repay its 40-year government loan ahead of schedule, after previously delaying repayment twice. The university has formally proposed to the government that it will settle the HK$4.033 billion principal in full by March 19, 2027, according to documents submitted to the Legislative Council.

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To make the early repayment possible, CUHK plans to provide a loan to the Medical Centre or act as a guarantor for its bank loans. It is intended to consolidate the necessary financial arrangements for the early settlement of the government loan, which was originally due to start repaying in 2028.

According to the document dated April 22, CUHK Medical Centre will still be required to provide public medical services, even after repaying the loan early. The Centre has confirmed it will meet its obligation to provide a specified number of inpatient bed days by 2037, which offsets interest that would have accrued during the previously extended repayment period.

The government has stated that it agrees in principle to the Medical Centre’s plan to complete repayment by March 19, 2027. Final details of the repayment arrangements, including the exact amount and the structure of financing by CUHK or external banks, are still under discussion and will require further government review.

CUHKCUHK Medical Centregovernment loanrepayment

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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