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NEWS

No demand from govt over CUHK Meducal Centre early loan repayment: Council members

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Council members said there was no unilateral government demand for CUHK Medical Centre to make early loan repayments, and the decision was made solely by the university.

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This came after the Medical Centre proposed to fully repay a government loan of HK$40.3 billion by March next year, ahead of schedule, and the government agreed in principle to the early repayment.

Four lawmakers who also serve on the CUHK school board–Bill Tang Ka-piu, Ben Chan Han-pan, Nicholas Chan Hiu-fung, and Jonathan Leung Chun–met the press on Wednesday. Tang stressed that the decision was made solely by the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), its council, and the medical centre. 

​He emphasized that it is the best plan for the hospital’s development, adding that the hospital approached the government only after reaching a decision. 

Tang also pointed out that CUHK’s governance reforms in recent years, including reforms at the medical centre, have shown results. The medical centre has continued to operate profitably, and he expressed optimism about its future. 

​He noted that CUHK’s support for the hospital will not involve the use of University Grants Committee funding.

Chan said he visited the medical centre and saw its improving financial status. After reforms, the hospital introduced various improvement measures to increase revenue and reduce costs, he added.

Chan said that he is pleased to see the medical centre has overcome its difficulties.

CUHKCUHK Medical Centre

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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