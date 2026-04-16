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Man arrested for trying to deposit counterfeit $1,000 notes at Ngau Tau Kok bank

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to deposit four counterfeit HK$1,000 notes at a bank in Ngau Tau Kok, police said.

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Bank staff at a branch on Wai Yip Street reported the incident around 11am. Police arrived and found the man attempting to deposit the four fake notes, with an additional suspected counterfeit note found on him.

The man, surnamed Leung, was arrested on suspicion of "uttering counterfeit currency" and "possessing counterfeit currency." He is being detained for investigation. The case is being handled by the Sau Mau Ping district criminal investigation team.

Ngau Tau Kok counterfeit currency arrest

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