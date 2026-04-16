Man arrested for trying to deposit counterfeit $1,000 notes at Ngau Tau Kok bank

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Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
14-04-2026 05:10 HKT
17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer
14-04-2026 04:15 HKT
6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute
13-04-2026 00:29 HKT
Man, 23, arrested for suspected arson at Nam Shan Estate community centre
31-03-2026 01:14 HKT
Topless man arrested for allegedly stealing woman's phone in Sham Shui Po
26-03-2026 02:21 HKT
2 arrested over brutal attack on 23-year-old man in Tin Shui Wai park
26-03-2026 01:58 HKT