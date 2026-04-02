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Man and woman arrested in Wong Tai Sin drug bust, $25,000 heroin and midazolam seized

NEWS
02-04-2026 04:21 HKT
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A 62-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday in Wong Tai Sin after police seized suspected heroin and midazolam pills with a street value of about HK$25,000.

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Officers from the Wong Tai Sin district special duty squad intercepted the pair on Yuk Kwan Street following an investigation. They found 39.1 grams of suspected heroin and eight suspected midazolam pills, commonly known as "Smurf."

The man was arrested on suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs, while the woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs. Both are being detained for investigation.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment upon conviction. Possession, smoking, or consumption carries a maximum penalty of a HK$1 million fine and seven years imprisonment.

Wong Tai Sin drug trafficking arrest

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