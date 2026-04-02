Man and woman arrested in Wong Tai Sin drug bust, $25,000 heroin and midazolam seized

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Customs seizes $10m ketamine at airport, woman arrested
03-04-2026 02:59 HKT
Customs seizes $13m drugs at airport in three cases, 3 men arrested
31-03-2026 04:54 HKT
Man, 23, arrested for suspected arson at Nam Shan Estate community centre
31-03-2026 01:14 HKT
Topless man arrested for allegedly stealing woman's phone in Sham Shui Po
26-03-2026 02:21 HKT
2 arrested over brutal attack on 23-year-old man in Tin Shui Wai park
26-03-2026 01:58 HKT
Man, 65, arrested for managing Mong Kok vice establishment
25-03-2026 05:25 HKT
Woman arrested in Tai Po with $56,000 worth of etomidate capsules
25-03-2026 03:33 HKT
Connext in Wong Tai Sin receives over 400 checks on Tuesday
24-03-2026 17:56 HKT