Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company

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6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute
13-04-2026 00:29 HKT
Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered
07-04-2026 04:11 HKT
Man, 23, arrested for suspected arson at Nam Shan Estate community centre
31-03-2026 01:14 HKT
Man hospitalized after fire breaks out at Chungking Mansions guesthouse
30-03-2026 03:52 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
27-03-2026 01:01 HKT
Topless man arrested for allegedly stealing woman's phone in Sham Shui Po
26-03-2026 02:21 HKT
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
12-04-2026 14:53 HKT