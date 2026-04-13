Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company

A 53-year-old woman was arrested on Monday evening for allegedly stealing about HK$43 million from a company in Tsim Sha Tsui, police said.

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Officers received a report from staff at a unit on Harbour Road in Wan Chai at around 6.42pm, claiming that a woman had stolen money from a company on Salisbury Road in Tsim Sha Tsui.

The case was initially handled by the Wan Chai district criminal investigation team. Preliminary investigations revealed that a 53-year-old female staff member, surnamed Ho, had allegedly stolen about HK$43 million from the company.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of theft and is being detained for investigation. The case will be transferred to the Yau Tsim district criminal investigation team for follow-up.