Louis Koo calls awards outcome ‘a small matter’ after Back to the Past shut out at the Hong Kong Film Awards

Despite securing 11 nominations at the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards, Louis Koo Tin-lok’s long-awaited film Back to the Past left the ceremony without a win, prompting disappointment among fans and sparking debate online over the result.

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Adapted from the classic TV drama, Back to the Past reunited original cast members, including Jessica Hester Hsuan, Sonija Kwok Sin-nei and Joyce Tang Lai-ming, making it one of the night’s most closely watched contenders.

Following the ceremony, a fan post on Threads questioned why the film failed to win a single prize, calling it unfair and saying the cast had “sat through the entire night without winning anything.” The post resonated with many netizens, with some arguing the film deserved at least one award.

Amid the discussion, Koo personally responded in the comments, urging fans not to be upset. He wrote that whether the film won or not was “a small matter,” adding that what mattered most was audience support, and that the team would continue striving to make good films.

His response was widely praised online for its grace and humility, with many netizens describing the actor-producer’s reaction as generous and dignified.

While Back to the Past went home empty-handed, Koo’s remarks appeared to have earned him admiration beyond the awards themselves.