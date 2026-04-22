HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives

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HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
09-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Amber rainstorm warning issued at 11am
04-04-2026 12:14 HKT
Warm and wet weather ahead as Hong Kong faces humid outlook
26-03-2026 20:45 HKT
HK records hottest day of the year so far at 30 degrees
25-03-2026 20:49 HKT
Warm and humid week ahead for Hong Kong, showers expected later
24-03-2026 16:16 HKT
HK braces for warmer, more humid weather next week
14-03-2026 19:19 HKT
HK to see 12-degree temperature swing ahead of cooler weekend
11-03-2026 19:11 HKT