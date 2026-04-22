HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives

The Hong Kong Observatory has warned of a seven-degree temperature drop overnight on Friday (Apr 24), accompanied by heavy showers, as a cold front currently over the northern part of southern China gradually moves across the coastal areas.

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This temperature slump follows a high of 30 degrees recorded on Wednesday, which is expected to drop slightly to 27 degrees on Thursday.

Under the influence of the cold front's associated northeast monsoon, temperatures will fall to a minimum of around 20 degrees in urban areas on Friday.

Upper-air disturbances will also bring heavy showers and squally thunderstorms to the region.

However, the weather will improve slightly over the coast of Guangdong during the weekend and into early next week as the upper-air disturbances depart.

A trough of low pressure is expected to bring unsettled weather to southern China by the middle of next week.