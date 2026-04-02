Man, 18, arrested for attacking woman with knife in Tsuen Wan industrial building

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Sunday afternoon for allegedly attacking a 21-year-old woman with a knife following a dispute in a Tsuen Wan industrial building, police said.

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Police received a report around 3pm from the woman at an industrial building on Wang Lung Street, stating she had been assaulted by a man in a corridor with his hands and a blade.

Initial investigations suggest the pair argued over a trivial matter before the suspect attacked the woman with his hands and a 30-centimeter fruit knife.

The woman sustained injuries to her arms and legs and was taken conscious to Yan Chai Hospital for treatment. The suspect, surnamed Lam, was arrested on suspicion of wounding and is being detained for investigation. The case is being handled by the Tsuen Wan district criminal investigation team.