logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

2 arrested over brutal attack on 23-year-old man in Tin Shui Wai park

NEWS
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Two men aged 19 and 22 have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault that left a 23-year-old man with severe head injuries in a Tin Shui Wai park earlier this month, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The case came to light after a video circulated online showing the victim sitting on a planter ledge covered in blood, seemingly unable to resist as another man pushed his head. Onlookers could be heard shouting: "None of your business? No one cares about you!"

Police said the Tin Shui Wai station received a report on March 18 from a man who said he had been attacked by four men at a park on Tin Shui Road. The 23-year-old sustained injuries to his head, hands and chest and later sought medical treatment at a hospital on his own.

Following investigations by the Yuen Long district criminal investigation team, the two local men were arrested in Tin Shui Wai on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both are being detained for questioning.

A social media post accompanying the footage alleged the attackers targeted the victim "because of personal reasons," claiming they used a skateboard to strike his head, leaving wounds so deep that doctors could see his skull, and that his left hand was fractured. The poster said the victim collapsed at home bleeding profusely and was discovered by family members.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Tin Shui Wai assault arrest

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Man, 65, arrested for managing Mong Kok vice establishment
NEWS
20 hours ago
76-year-old driver dies after being trapped between two container trucks in Tin Shui Wai
NEWS
23 hours ago
4 arrested for illegal street gambling in Cheung Sha Wan
NEWS
20-03-2026 07:07 HKT
Man, 19, arrested for vaulting MTR turnstile at Yau Tong station
NEWS
20-03-2026 01:16 HKT
Man arrested after hostel room turned into drug lab in Kai Tak, $1.6m narcotics seized
NEWS
19-03-2026 04:48 HKT
130 tonnes of chicken feet worth $300,000 stolen from Tin Shui Wai warehouse
NEWS
18-03-2026 04:08 HKT
Foreign man arrested in Kwun Tong industrial building drug bust, $730,000 haul seized
NEWS
17-03-2026 06:02 HKT
Photo: HKPF
Anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O nets 2 mainland men
NEWS
17-03-2026 05:13 HKT
Filipino man arrested for allegedly using fake $500 notes at Central money exchange
NEWS
16-03-2026 01:53 HKT
Police raid illegal gambling den in Tai Po, arrest organiser and 36 gamblers
NEWS
13-03-2026 03:32 HKT
(File Photo)
Housing Bureau to open Kowloon City demo flats to showcase basic housing unit standards
NEWS
24-03-2026 20:55 HKT
Photo by GREGG NEWTON / AFP News media gather to view the NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft at Launch Pad 39B at sunrise at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 24, 2026.
Artemis 2 Moon mission: a primer
WORLD
16 hours ago
(Source: Threads)
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
NEWS
24-03-2026 16:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.