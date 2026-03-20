2 arrested over brutal attack on 23-year-old man in Tin Shui Wai park

Two men aged 19 and 22 have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault that left a 23-year-old man with severe head injuries in a Tin Shui Wai park earlier this month, police said.

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The case came to light after a video circulated online showing the victim sitting on a planter ledge covered in blood, seemingly unable to resist as another man pushed his head. Onlookers could be heard shouting: "None of your business? No one cares about you!"

Police said the Tin Shui Wai station received a report on March 18 from a man who said he had been attacked by four men at a park on Tin Shui Road. The 23-year-old sustained injuries to his head, hands and chest and later sought medical treatment at a hospital on his own.

Following investigations by the Yuen Long district criminal investigation team, the two local men were arrested in Tin Shui Wai on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both are being detained for questioning.

A social media post accompanying the footage alleged the attackers targeted the victim "because of personal reasons," claiming they used a skateboard to strike his head, leaving wounds so deep that doctors could see his skull, and that his left hand was fractured. The poster said the victim collapsed at home bleeding profusely and was discovered by family members.

Police are continuing their investigation.