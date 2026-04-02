6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute

Six people were arrested after a brawl involving about eight men and women broke out at the Lo Wu MTR station platform on Saturday night, with footage showing fighting, kicking and one man pinning another to the ground by the neck.

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Police responded to a report from MTR staff around 11pm and arrested six people on suspicion of "fighting in a public place." Initial investigations suggest the fight started over "eye contact" issues, with the parties not known to each other. All have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Three of those involved were taken to North District Hospital for treatment and have since been discharged. The case is being handled by the Border District criminal investigation team.

Online footage shows a man in red throwing punches and kicks, chasing another man wearing a black cross-body bag, and accidentally knocking down a woman in black shorts. As the fight escalated, female companions were heard shouting "don't fight" and waving for staff to assist.

Two men were seen grappling on the ground, with one pinning the other's head down and punching him repeatedly while controlling his neck.

MTR Corporation urged passengers to respect each other and be considerate, and to seek assistance from police or station staff if needed.