6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute

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Man, 23, arrested for suspected arson at Nam Shan Estate community centre
31-03-2026 01:14 HKT
Topless man arrested for allegedly stealing woman's phone in Sham Shui Po
26-03-2026 02:21 HKT
2 arrested over brutal attack on 23-year-old man in Tin Shui Wai park
26-03-2026 01:58 HKT
Man, 65, arrested for managing Mong Kok vice establishment
25-03-2026 05:25 HKT
4 arrested for illegal street gambling in Cheung Sha Wan
20-03-2026 07:07 HKT
Man, 19, arrested for vaulting MTR turnstile at Yau Tong station
20-03-2026 01:16 HKT
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT