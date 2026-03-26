Girl allegedly upskirted at MTR Cheung Sha Wan station, father and passers-by detain suspect

A secondary school girl was allegedly upskirted at Cheung Sha Wan MTR station on Thursday evening, with her father spotting the act and helping to detain the suspect with assistance from passers-by.

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The incident occurred around 8.05pm near an exit of the station. The girl, wearing a school uniform, was walking with her father when he shouted "upskirt!" alerting others to the situation. At least one male passer-by helped restrain a man in a black shirt, pinning him to the ground to prevent escape.

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According to a social media post by the victim, she was wearing earphones and had not noticed anyone following her.

In online footage, the suspect was seen sitting on the ground covering his face with his hands to avoid the camera. The victim, visibly distressed, was heard crying and shouting: "Let go of your hands, let me film your face!" A bystander tried to calm her, saying: "Calm down. You don't need to do this. Step aside and calm down."

Police arrived and handcuffed the man, who was taken to a police station for investigation.