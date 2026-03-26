Girl allegedly upskirted at MTR Cheung Sha Wan station, father and passers-by detain suspect

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Topless man arrested for allegedly stealing woman's phone in Sham Shui Po
26-03-2026 02:21 HKT
2 arrested over brutal attack on 23-year-old man in Tin Shui Wai park
26-03-2026 01:58 HKT
Man, 65, arrested for managing Mong Kok vice establishment
25-03-2026 05:25 HKT
4 arrested for illegal street gambling in Cheung Sha Wan
20-03-2026 07:07 HKT
Man, 19, arrested for vaulting MTR turnstile at Yau Tong station
20-03-2026 01:16 HKT
Anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O nets 2 mainland men
17-03-2026 05:13 HKT
Police raid illegal gambling den in Tai Po, arrest organiser and 36 gamblers
13-03-2026 03:32 HKT
HK restaurants sweep top two spots at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants
26-03-2026 02:33 HKT