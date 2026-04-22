Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park

A 34-year-old man reported the loss of valuables including a Rolex watch and a diamond ring after falling asleep in a park in Tsim Sha Tsui in the early hours of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police said the incident took place at around 3.54am near Cameron Centre on Chatham Road South, when the man, surnamed So, called officers to report that his sling bag and backpack had been stolen.

According to initial reports, the stolen items included a Rolex watch valued at HK$30,000, a four-carat diamond ring, a wallet and HK$2,500 in cash. The backpack was said to contain a laptop, glasses and a mobile phone.

Sources said the man had spent the evening socializing with friends in the district and decided not to return home late at night. He instead went to rest at a nearby park, where he fell asleep.

He told police he woke up at around 3am to find both his sling bag and backpack missing. He also reported briefly seeing two men running away with his belongings.

The case has been classified as theft, and police are continuing their investigation.

