logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 34-year-old man reported the loss of valuables including a Rolex watch and a diamond ring after falling asleep in a park in Tsim Sha Tsui in the early hours of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police said the incident took place at around 3.54am near Cameron Centre on Chatham Road South, when the man, surnamed So, called officers to report that his sling bag and backpack had been stolen.

According to initial reports, the stolen items included a Rolex watch valued at HK$30,000, a four-carat diamond ring, a wallet and HK$2,500 in cash. The backpack was said to contain a laptop, glasses and a mobile phone.

Sources said the man had spent the evening socializing with friends in the district and decided not to return home late at night. He instead went to rest at a nearby park, where he fell asleep.

He told police he woke up at around 3am to find both his sling bag and backpack missing. He also reported briefly seeing two men running away with his belongings.

The case has been classified as theft, and police are continuing their investigation.
 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
NEWS
29 mins ago
Morning Recap - April 22, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
Truck catches fire on HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge link road
NEWS
10 hours ago
Xia Baolong meets senior HK civil servants in Beijing, urges alignment with 15th Five-Year Plan
NEWS
12 hours ago
Man, 56, found unconscious in Lai King Estate flat, dies in hospital
NEWS
12 hours ago
(File photo)
Complaints deemed 'unjustified' months before Wang Fuk Court fire, inquiry hears
NEWS
13 hours ago
Govt unveils $29.2b plan with 5.5-year timeline for waste-to-energy facility I·PARK2
NEWS
14 hours ago
Fanling Bypass set to commission on Sun
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File Photo)
Trainee doctor investigated for unauthorized access to 47 DH patient records
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong's grandest maritime Tin Hau Festival returns to Sai Kung High Island in 2026
NEWS
16 hours ago
Louis Koo calls awards outcome ‘a small matter’ after Back to the Past shut out at the Hong Kong Film Awards
ENTERTAINMENT
20-04-2026 20:13 HKT
Sources: @Ng Jia Lam via facebook
Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail
NEWS
20-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Ground crew member seen lying in front of aircraft engine sparks online safety concerns
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-04-2026 03:43 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.