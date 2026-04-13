17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer

Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 17 people during an operation targeting illegal immigrants and illegal workers in Mong Kok on Monday, authorities said.

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The operation, codenamed "CHAMPION," was conducted based on intelligence and investigations. Officers raided multiple locations in the district.

A total of 15 mainland Chinese women, one foreign woman, and one local woman aged between 27 and 61 were arrested. The 15 mainland Chinese women and the foreign woman were arrested on suspicion of "breach of conditions of stay."

During the operation, officers also found that a 61-year-old local woman, surnamed Lee, had allegedly hired two illegal workers. She was arrested on suspicion of "employing a person not lawfully employable."